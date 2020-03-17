Mach 1 stores raise money for Blessings in a Backpack

Meyer Oil Company, owner of Mach 1 Convenience Stores, recently held an online auction of rare bourbon bottles to benefit Blessings in a Backpack. The company raised $13,132 through the sale of 24 rare bottles, such as Eagle Rare, Pappy Van Winkle and George T. Stagg.
Blessings in a Backpack provides students who are on the Federal Free and Reduced-Price Meal Program food to take home on the weekends during the school year. Sixty-nine percent of children in the U.S. are on the free and reduced meal program. Food included in the backpacks is easy to prepare, kid friendly and ready to eat. Items include oatmeal, granola bars, macaroni and cheese and applesauce.
Eighty to $100 feeds one child every weekend for the full 38-week school year. One hundred percent of money raised locally is used to feed a child in Effingham. Approximately 450 students in Effingham benefit from the program. Students who participate in Blessings in a Backpack show improvement in school attendance, test scores, behavior and health.
Meyer Oil Company is a third-generation, family-owned company based out of Teutopolis, with Mach 1 Convenience Stores located throughout Central and Southern Illinois.
