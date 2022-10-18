The Effingham/Shelby Zone of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) Central Illinois District held its fall rally on Sept. 21 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Louisville, under the theme “Light Up the World with Christ."
St. John’s Ladies Aid group hosted Zone President Sara Wendling, Zone Vice President Marlene Wirth, District Vice President of Christian Life Nancy Stremming, District Pastoral Counselor the Rev. Ryan Meyer, 44 members, seven pastors and two guests.
The LWML is an auxiliary of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. Its purpose is to “Serve the Lord with Gladness” by sharing the saving faith of Jesus Christ throughout the United States and the world. The featured speaker who assisted in carrying out this mission was the Rev. Martin Eden, who serves at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. He addressed the assembly on his work with the Lutheran Church in Uganda. In January of 2020, he began corresponding with the Rev. Peter Maganda, who is the Dean of the Seminary in the Eastern Deanery for the Lutheran Church of Uganda. This country is in eastern Africa and a very poor nation. Eden and his congregation have assisted with food supplies during the COVID lockdown, purchased two motorcycles so that the vicars from the seminary can travel to the more remote villages, and have raised money so that the seminary and Our Savior Lutheran Church can acquire six acres of land adjacent to the seminary located in Magamaga, Uganda. On that land will be built a church and a boarding school with dormitories. The LWML Central Illinois District has assisted in this mission project with their “Mite donations” pledging over $6,500.
The Effingham/Shelby Zone ladies also supported local missions at their assembly with an ingathering of items for Clay County Cares. They collected over 453 daily care items that the organization will use to help families in emergency or crisis situations. And they also collected over 400 light bulbs to donate to Effingham’s St John’s Lutheran Food Pantry to complement the theme “Light Up the World with Christ.
Newly elected Zone President, Esther Becker, was installed by LWML Central Illinois District Counselor the Rev. Ryan Eden.
Faith Lutheran Church in Shumway will host the rally in 2023.
