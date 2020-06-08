Lutheran Care Center in Altamont is having a parade on Friday, June 12, starting at 1:30 p.m.
Family members may drive by and wave, smile, honk, play their favorite song, or blow a kiss to residents who will be outside, and are more than welcome to decorate their vehicles.
Lineup will start at 12:45 p.m. in the employee parking lot behind the building. Staff will be there to assist.
"We look forward to seeing all of you in your cars, trucks, or trailers, maybe ride your horse or bring your dogs."
Call the Lutheran Care Center at 618-483-6136 if you would like to participate.
