The Lumpkin Family Foundation announces the spring cycle recipients of its longstanding program in east-central Illinois.
The Lumpkin Family Foundation works toward a long-term vision of holistically healthy communities as captured in the theme, "Land, Health, Community." Through this program, the foundation supports people working toward a vision of holistically healthy communities and a resilient local food economy. The foundation welcomes grant proposals from organizations working in communities across east-central Illinois.
Lumpkin Family Foundation Executive Director Bruce Karmazin noted, "The Foundation is proud to support these outstanding organizations whose leadership brings opportunity and long-term prosperity to rural communities and people across our region."
Recipients include:
Camp New Hope: $25,000 for landscaping that includes walking paths, tree-planting, a butterfly garden, bushes, and benches.
Douglas-Hart Foundation: $30,000 for updates to program and meeting spaces at the Whiteside Garden that enhance the visitor experience.
Forefront: S50,000 to support the resilience of agricultural producers and organizations working toward food system resilience through the Chicago Region Food System Fund operated by the Fresh Taste Initiative.
Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting: $20,000 for research and reporting on stories important to the community's understanding of food policies and economics.
Shelbyville Community Garden: $5,000 to purchase supplies for raised beds, fruit trees, greenhouse tools, and educational supplies.
Sierra Club Foundation: $30,000 for expert support to residents willing to engage in community watershed planning undertaken to improve local water quality.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation: $4,678 to fund Buckeye Friends School's garden with the purchase of materials and equipment.
University of Illinois Extension: $15,961 to support Squash Hunger Through Partners with the purchase of refrigeration units at local food pantries.
Faith in Place: $30,000 for operating expenses in FIP's work with faith congregations across East Central Illinois in adopting healthy, sustainable, and money-saving practices.
Fit-2-Serve: $20,000 for staffing and costs associated with convening community partners and fundraising.
Forefront: $30,000 in support of the new, Illinois Regenerative Agriculture Initiative at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Illinois Environmental Council Education Fund: $25,000 for operating expenses which ensures IECEF 's capacity to address sustainable agriculture and conservation in East Central Illinois.
Prairie Rivers Network: $35,000 for ongoing support of Prairie Rivers Network's work in conservation and agricultural programming.
The Land Connection: $25,000 to develop and launch a comprehensive farmland access program that brings together Illinois landowners with new farmers.
The Lumpkin Family Foundation will begin the Land, Health, Community Fall 2021 cycle on July 30. They will accept Letters of Inquiry until Sept. 3. For more information visit www.lumpkinfoundation.org.
