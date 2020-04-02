Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton has put out the call to all Illinoisans to submit local businesses and community organizations that are going above and beyond their normal work parameters to respond to the growing needs facing our communities amid this global pandemic.
From highlighting a business where the CEO is taking a pay cut to avoid laying off workers, to groups that are making meals for first responders and health care workers, the lieutenant governor will be highlighting on social media (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) twice weekly through May under the hashtag #WeAreIllinois to provide “feel-good” stories from the frontlines.
“I am looking to promote a message of solidarity, perseverance and resilience in this crisis we’re facing,” Stratton said. “For the mental health and well-being of all Illinoisans, I believe it’s important to also spotlight our everyday heroes and the work that they’re doing to add some needed relief even in the midst of a news cycle dominated by harsh realities of sick counts, shattered livelihoods and lost lives.”
The purpose of this campaign is to bring awareness of and support to Illinois businesses and community organizations that are showing the strength of Illinoisans while adhering to the governor’s stay-at-home order. By uplifting diverse groups and businesses under the hashtag #WeAreIllinois, Stratton hopes to show how resilient the local economies in the state are and how, together, residents will all get through this.
