Theresa Loy received her Associate Sex Offender Provider Certificate through the State of Illinois and in 2020 will begin providing services to those who are in need of sex offender counseling.
Throughout the years, Theresa has kept up with the communities’ growing needs in many areas of counseling. As a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor, she is a certified Anger Management Specialist II and has completed Level 2 Training in Gottman Method Couples Therapy. These, along with DUI Evaluation and Risk Education and now as an Associate Sex Offender Provider, make Theresa a well-rounded counselor with many areas of expertise.
