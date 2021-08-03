Loy promoted to Correctional Officer Corporal

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office announced the recent promotion of Eric Loy from correctional officer to Correctional Officer Corporal.
Loy has been employed at the sheriff’s office since July 2019 when he was employed as a part-time correctional officer. He became a full-time correctional officer in September 2019. He graduated from the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center in November 2019.
In his new position, he will be in charge of shift supervision for correctional officers and assisting the Jail Administrator with the administrative duties of the Effingham County Jail.
Eric and his family reside in Watson.
“Eric has proven himself to be a hard worker and he often goes beyond what is asked of him. We are counting on his hard work and confident attitude to help lead our jail staff and affect our daily operations in a positive manner,” said Sheriff Paul Kuhns.
