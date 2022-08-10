CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation — administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Christian, Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Montgomery, Moultrie and Shelby counties — announced funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance.
The program will begin Sept. 1 for all income-eligible households. Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31, 2023. There will be no priority groups this program year. Households in need are encouraged to apply.
Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to receive a benefit from the LIHEAP Program. The 30-day income guidelines for LIHEAP are based on Federal Poverty Guidelines, State Median Income and the number of persons living in the household. The income guidelines are as follows: one-$2,265, two-$3,052, three-$3,838, four-$4,625. Income limits for households with five members and more can be found at www.cefseoc.org.
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provides one-time benefits to income eligible homeowners and renters to help with energy bills and for reconnection of energy service. Propane customers are encouraged to apply when the program opens in September to take greater advantage of lower propane prices. Propane prices typically increase during the winter months, so by applying early propane customers will see their LIHEAP benefit go further.
