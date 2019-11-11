Longtime Trump staffer, announces candidacy for Illinois 15th Congressional seat

Kent Gray has announced he is running for the 15th Congressional seat of Illinois, following congressman John Shimkus’ announcement earlier this year that he is retiring at the end of his current term.
Gray served on the senior staff of the 2015-16 Trump for President primary campaign as the Illinois/Missouri State Director, worked for the White House for 2 1/2 years planning event and travel logistics for President Trump and Vice President Pence in cities around the world, and most recently served as a senior White House appointee in the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“I am solidly Pro-Trump, Pro-Gun, Pro-Life and Pro-Wall”, said Gray.
Gray added, “President Trump needs reliable supporters in Congress to help him accomplish his agenda. I want the president to know that the 15th District of Illinois embraces his successes with the U.S. economy, honest trade, tax cuts, immigration management, judicial appointments and protecting the Second Amendment. The 15th District is overwhelmingly supportive of Donald Trump. My existing relationships with numerous congressmen, senators and administration officials will allow me to hit the ground running for district residents.”
Gray continued, “The Gray family moved to Southern Illinois in the 1800s to mine coal. It is humbling to consider that following a few generations of miners, farmers, inn keepers, carpenters and school teachers I’ve been blessed to work for two presidents…and now run for Congress. Our country is unlike almost anywhere else in the world. Sometimes we tend to forget that. I’m determined to assist President Trump in beating back the dangerous Socialist movement we, and our children, face.”
Gray previously worked for the Bush White House, the Illinois Republican State Senate and as a lawyer in private practice. He served 18 years as an elected Community College Trustee. Gray received his law degree from SLU, his MBA from U of I-Springfield and completed his undergraduate degree at Loyola University. He is the father of two teen boys.
