The Shine Pals 4-H club started in April of 1956 with Lavanda Joergens and the help of Mary Schwengel volunteering to lead the 4-H club.
They originally started the club because there was not a girls’ 4-H club in the Eberle area. The club started with 12 girls, where the founding members chose the name “Sunshine Pals”. These girls took many projects to the county and state level and succeeded greatly. By 1967, Lavanda had a family of three daughters and two sons who eventually became junior leaders of the club. After Lavanda's kids aged out, they became their own 4-H leaders as well.
Then in 1984, Cleo McManaway moved his family back and was interested in getting another club going. Instead he ended up becoming a co-leader of the Sunshine Pals 4-H Club. Kara Berg also signed up to be a leader, as she was a 10-year member of the club. Over the years, the club has always had Lavanda at the helm in a leadership role.
The members of this club presented and achieved many projects at the county and state level. They also participated in several community service projects and did many activities that encouraged them to “Make the Best Better." At this time, Cleo and Kara Berg are now the leaders. They have carried on the club greatly with loads of clover buds in the area getting involved in 4-H, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for the Sunshine Pals 4-H Club.
