El Shaddai will be a long-term facility for pregnant girls and women. As an alternative for abortion, the nonprofit will help the women prepare for their babies or help with adoption options.
Introducing the women to Jesus Christ and getting them established in the local churches will be its first priority. It will have mandatory church services during the week and all the women will be required to attend church on Sunday mornings at the church of their choice.
Prenatal Care will also be mandatory along with high school attendance or GED classes if needed. There will be mandatory classes such as parenting and money management.
El Shaddai has partnered with the Family Life Center, and the organizations will work together on many of the classes that will be mandatory that they already offer.
The women will get help filling out resumes, college classes and grant paperwork if needed.
The women will take turns cooking and cleaning in the house.
The women will be ready to transition out about three months after giving birth, unless an extension is applied for.
House parents will be on site 24/7 days a week to help the women.
The organization hopes to offer counseling on site for those who need it.
The building has 19 bedrooms and was a living facility previously. Besides a few renovations, it is set up perfectly for a maternity home. The goal is to house 10-12 girls and women at a time.
The other bedrooms will serve as rooms for the house parents that will be on site 24/7. Also a few bedrooms will be converted into a playroom for the small kids that some women may already have with them, therapy office and extra pantry, etc.
The facility has a large living room, dining room, kitchen, office and laundry room.
An account has been set up through the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation in Effingham, IL to take donations on the organization's behalf until its 501-C3 is complete. El Shaddai seeks donations to help purchase the building, parking, renovations, security and everyday expenses for the facility and employees.
