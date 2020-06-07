The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville would like to announce Lone Point Campground is now open.
Lone Point Campground is 100% reservable and campers must have a reservation through R1S prior to setting up on a campsite. Campers are reminded to follow CDC guidelines while recreating at Lake Shelbyville.
Lone Point Group Camp is also open and available by online reservation. Group camp reservations must be two weeks in advance and no greater than one year in advance. The group camp is available for single site first-come, first-served camping when there are no reservations posted.
For campsite availability or to make a reservation, visit www.recreation.gov. Reservations by phone at 1-877-444-6777 are scheduled to resume on July 1. For additional information, call the Lake Shelbyville Project Office at 217-774-3951.
