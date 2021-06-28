The family of Frank and Mary (Waldhoff) Lohman held their reunion on Father's Day, June 20, at the Green Creek Church Hall.
There were 106 attending, coming from Westfield and Newburgh, Indiana; Ballwin, Missouri; Springfield, Toledo, Strasburg, Willow Hill, Newton, Neoga, Sigel, Hord, Mason, Watson, Dieterich, Teutopolis and Effingham. It was reported that there have been 13 births, 10 marriages and seven deaths since the last reunion.
Those attending were:
Linda Sweetland, Judy Amacher, Jerry and Lisa Heuerman, Brennan Heuerman, Hillary Peters, Nick and Brianna Heuerman, Jim Heuerman, Rick and Donna Roedl, Ryan Koester, Luke Koester, Amy and Gabby Haslett, Neil Koester, Brian and Jody Schulz and Danny and Barb Shelton.
Fred and Evelyn Lohman; Steve and Brenda Lohman; Alfred, Jenny, Elora, Vincent and Jack Robinson; Chris Lohman; Kathy Donsbach; Diane Tabor; Mary Koester; and Dayne, Megan, Kamden and Emersyn Lohman.
Paul and Judy Lohman; Rick and Brenda Lohman; Frank, Brenda and Katie Will; Spencer and Shelby Montgomery; Mark and Jeanne Miller; Beth Walker; and Emily Miller.
Mary Louise Beckman; Dean and Gretta Beckman; Jake Beckman; Kenny and Jane Beckman; Eric, Renee, Lilly, Cord, Gus and Elliott Beckman; Gene and Connie Hille; Aaron and Emily Hille; Jim and Tracie Beckman; Carl Beckman; and Bruce Beckman.
Ray and Judy Lohman; Jane Bushue; Cody Bushue; Tom Lohman; Leslie Webb; Brett, Shelby and Easton Lohman; Derek Lohman; and Kenny, Renee, Tyler and Taylor Feldhake.
Harold and Rosalie Lohman; Mike, Lori and Chris Lohman; Matt, Jody, Dawson and Marrison Lohman; Ron, Amy, Jacob, Clint and Cassidy Lohman; Jason Kreke; Tim, Karen, Devin, Drew and Dakota Mette; and Dalton and Brittani Mette.
