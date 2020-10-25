Local Women of Today make a difference

Make A Difference Day 2020 was observed on Oct. 24 and the GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today recently completed its club project in observance.
Make A Difference Day is the largest national day of community service and is a celebration of neighbor helping neighbor.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today chose as its project to assemble You Make A Difference packages for seniors receiving meals from the Meals on Wheels program in Effingham. Through the Meals on Wheels Program, homebound seniors receive a well-balanced and nutritious meal, as well as a daily safety check on participants. As important as meals are, the companionship of others is valuable and is usually provided for many by the program with onsite dining and fun.
With COVID, many of the seniors are homebound and have been without this camaraderie, so the Effingham Women of Today assembled individual paper bags filled with word game pads and pens, candy, crackers, lip balm sticks and bottled water that were delivered with the meals. Seventy-five Make A Difference Bags were donated to the Effingham participants one delivery day.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization, which is part of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Any person who is interested in getting involved with several local projects and scholarships may request an informational brochure or are invited to contact President Pat Copple, 217-821-8926 or Vice President Becky Brown, 217-342-4147 or any club member or attend any of the club’s monthly meetings on the first Thursday of most months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.