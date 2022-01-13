To date, United Way of Effingham County has raised $229,562 of its $320,000 campaign goal, which is 72%.
It’s not too late to donate. There are a few weeks left before the campaign officially closes Jan. 31.
Funds raised from the 2021 campaign benefit 21 local partner agencies: Altamont After School Program, Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters (Mid Illinois), Boy Scouts - Greater St Louis Area Council, Catholic Charities, CEFS Literacy Program, Child Advocacy Center of E. Central Illinois, Effingham Child Development Center, Effingham County FISH Human Services, Effingham County Search & Rescue, Enduring Freedom Ministries, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Heartland Human Services, Meals on Wheels of CEFS, One Hope United, SAFE (Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies), Senior Services of Effingham County, STAR (Strategic Training and Restoration), SWAN (Stopping Woman Abuse Now) and the Unit 40 Mentoring Program.
One out of three people will use services provided by these agencies.
Donations may be mailed to United Way of Effingham County, 1108 S. Willow, PO Box 2, Effingham, IL 62401 or online donation at www.effinghamunitedway.org under the “give” tab.
For more information regarding United Way of Effingham County, call 217-342-3824 or visit www.effinghamunitedway.org.
