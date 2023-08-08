The University of Illinois Extension serving Clay, Effingham, Fayette and Jasper counties announced the retirements of Jo Stine, Debbie Boley and Sarah Clayton.
Stine served as a SNAP-Education Community Worker in Fayette County for 23 years. Boley served as office support professional for the Fayette County Extension office for 21 years and Clayton served as office support professional for the Jasper and Effingham County Extension office for 26 years.
