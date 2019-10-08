Local student competes in collegiate dairy cattle judging contest

A team from the University of Illinois placed fifth in oral reasons at the Accelerate Genetics/CentralStar Cooperative dairy judging contest held in Viroqua, Wisconsin.
The team, composed of Trenton Black from Carmi, Illinois, Ainsley Peterson from Mayo, Florida, and Alex Walden from Mode, placed 10 classes of dairy cattle and gave five sets of oral reasons in the competition. Collegiate teams representing colleges from throughout the United States were represented at the contest. In addition to the reasons placing, the team placed 10th overall. Ainsley Peterson was fifth in reasons and 10th overall.
The team was coached by Dr. David Miller, with the assistance of Gene McCoy and Leonardo Molina.
