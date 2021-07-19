Local student awarded American Legion Auxiliary Junior Member Scholarship

The American Legion Auxiliary recently awarded Grace Vonderheide, a member of Liberty Unit 289 of Strasburg, the Junior Member Scholarship.
Grace received the scholarship at the American Legion Auxiliary Department Convention on July 17 in Springfield. Grace received $1,000 toward tuition at Lake Land College this fall.
The Illinois American Legion Auxiliary scholarships are judged on the following criteria: character/leadership, essay "What My Education Will Do For Me," academic achievement and need.
