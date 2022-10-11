The 45th Annual Lake Shelbyville Eco-Meet, coordinated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was held at Camp Camfield Ecological Study Area on Oct. 6.
The Eco-Meet is an environmental competition for school students who are in junior high and high school. Junior varsity teams are comprised of four students from grades seven and eight.
Varsity teams are made up of four high school students from grades nine through 12. A total of 148 students from 37 schools competed in this year’s event.
Junior varsity event topics included Illinois Trees, Mammals, and Wildflowers. Varsity teams tested over Invasive Species, Pond Ecology and Songbirds. There were 19 junior varsity teams and 18 varsity teams in the competition.
Junior Varsity Results: First place, Paris Crestwood; second place, Cumberland; third place, Effingham
Varsity Results: First place, Litchfield; second place, Chrisman; third place, Shiloh
Natural Resources Specialists at Lake Shelbyville presented the top three teams in each division with plaques donated in part by the Mattoon Exchange Club. Lake Land College Professor Jeff White and his Environmental Science students assisted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in grading the tests and monitoring the division categories.
