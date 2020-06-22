The Diocese of Springfield in Illinois has eight new priests, the largest class of newly ordained priests since 1964.
The priests, who represent a wide spectrum of ages and backgrounds and who come from different parts of the diocese and the globe, were ordained by Bishop Thomas John Paprocki at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
“This is a very exciting time for our diocese,” said Father Brian Alford, vocations director for the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois. “I have been privileged to witness a growing culture of vocations in our diocese over the past several years, and these men are the fruit of that culture. The support shown to them by the people of the diocese has been great to see. I also believe the support that our seminarians get from the priests of our diocese, in addition to their faithful, joyful witness to the priesthood, has maybe been one of the most positive things that has contributed to this culture.”
Over the past decade, the diocese has averaged about three men being ordained per year. Fathers Michael Meinhart (Dieterich), Michael Berndt (Quincy), David Beagles (Springfield), Peter Chineke (Nigeria), Dominic Vahling (Teutopolis), and Michael Trummer (Neoga) were ordained June 19. Fathers Pawel Luczak and Piotr Kosk of Poland were ordained May 2. They all start their new assignments July 1 in parishes throughout the diocese.
Father Michael Meinhart
The priesthood was on the heart of Father Michael Meinhart from a young age. Just after graduating from Teutopolis High School in 2012, he entered the seminary right away.
“When I entered seminary eight years ago, a priest gave me these wise words: ‘The days will be long, but the years will fly by.’ That has been so true in my experience,” Father Meinhart said. “Formation for the priesthood has been long — eight years — but it has also been a joy that has flown by. I have enjoyed coming to know God, myself, and my church in a deeper way through it all.”
Meinhart calls St. Isidore the Farmer in Dieterich his home parish. His first assignment will be St. Boniface Parish in Edwardsville.
“I am really looking forward to full-time ministry in a parish with the people of God,” he said. “The parish has been the most life-giving place for me throughout the years of seminary formation, and I am looking forward to being assigned somewhere within the diocese full time. I will be able to enter into the rhythm of parish life and will stay far beyond August when the academic year begins again. It is in the parish that priests get to live life with their people.”
Father Dominic Vahling
Father Dominic Vahling knew he wanted to be a priest from a young age. After graduating from Teutopolis High School, he went straight into the seminary.
“I have grown and matured a lot in the past eight years, and some school years seemed longer than others,” Vahling said. “However, it seems like each year in seminary has been even better and more joyful, as I grew closer to God and got a better picture of what ministry looks like.”
Vahling, a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Teutopolis, will soon call Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception home for his first assignment.
“I am looking forward to many aspects of the priesthood,” he said. “I think first and foremost, I am looking forward to celebrating the Eucharist and the sacrament of penance. I am also excited to be immersed in the life of a parish with a regular schedule of preaching the Word of God. “
Father Michael Trummer
Growing up in Neoga in Cumberland County, Father Michael Trummer was interested in science, nutrition and video production. While at Eastern Illinois University, he left campus and studying chemistry and joined the seminary.
“It has been an adventure,” Trummer said. “It has been an adventure drawing closer to God and learning more about him, which also means there has been an adventure in discovering myself. It has been fascinating to see tremendous growth in myself and others throughout the formation process. It is also fascinating that even though there has been much change, I feel more truly myself than ever before. God has been preparing me to make a fuller gift of myself to him and his church.”
A parishioner of St. Mary the Assumption in Neoga, Trummer’s first assignment will be Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Decatur.
“I am looking forward to being able to celebrate the sacraments, especially confession and the Eucharist,” he said. “I am also excited to do that in the context of a parish. It will be life-giving to get more invested in the lives of the families of a parish, but to do both together is something I know will be tremendously life-giving. I have yet to have the experience of being invested and surrounded in a parish full time, apart from a few summers. As a priest, I will have the opportunity to get to know parishioners even more, and I will do so as a spiritual father.”
Trummer’s brother, Deacon Chris Trummer, was ordained a deacon June 19 by Bishop Paprocki.
