Philip and Linda Mette of Effingham attended the 79th state convention of the Marine Corps League and the MCL Auxiliary June 22-25 at the Northfield Inn & Suites Conference Center in Springfield.
Philip served as a delegate of the Effingham County Detachment. Thursday’s business included the fourth staff meeting and town hall open discussions. The convention opened Friday morning with a joint memorial service to honor the members who passed in the last year, including Marine D.R. Caldwell of Altamont. A representative from Mayor Misty Buscher’s office welcomed the membership to Springfield. Fourteen of the 40 detachments were represented.
Friday and Saturday business sessions included reports by officers and district commandants, committee and finance reports, approval of the budget, and the election of officers for 2023-24. Ronald Burns Sr. of Lebanon was elected Department Commandant.
Membership recruitment, retention and active membership participation remain challenges in future years. Many other veterans’ organizations face the same issue. Terry Prince, Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs director, was the guest speaker at Saturday evening’s banquet. He encouraged all veterans to enroll in the VA health system and take advantage of the many entitled benefits.
The installation of League and Auxiliary officers followed. The first staff meeting was held Sunday morning to kick off the new officer year. Detachment officer training is scheduled on Saturday, Oct. 21, with the second staff meeting on Sunday, Oct. 22. Both events will be held at VFW Post 10302 in Springfield.
The Effingham County Detachment invites all Marine veterans to join the MC League by contacting Commandant Aaron Mette at 217-343-6460. The local Detachment annually donates to Effingham Catholic Charities, FISH Human Services, Shriners’ Hospitals for Children, and are currently funding numerous health field college scholarships.
