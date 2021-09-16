Roy and Kathy Weber, Philip and Linda Mette of Effingham and John Burford of Teutopolis attended the American Legion’s national convention in Phoenix, Arizona, on Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 at the Phoenix convention center.
The American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of The American Legion also held their conventions at the convention center. Convention committee meetings were held on Saturday and Sunday to take action on resolutions respective to commissions and committees such as Americanism, Children and Youth, National Security, and Veterans’ Affairs and Rehabilitation.
The Illinois caucus was held on Monday to receive status of Illinois’ resolutions. National Commander James “Bill” Oxford of North Carolina called the convention to order on Aug. 31. Commission and committee reports were presented and six active military personnel representing the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and National Guard were recognized for their “spirit of community service." Special guests addressing the delegation included Dennis McDonough, secretary of veterans’ affairs; U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona; and Craig Morgan, country music artist and Army veteran. The convention concluded with the election of five National Vice Commanders and the election of Paul Dillard of Texas as the 2021-22 National Commander. Roy Weber was installed as Illinois’s Alternate National Executive Committeeman. The 2022 national convention will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
