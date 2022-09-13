Teutopolis Legionnaires Roy Weber, John Burford, Philip Mette and Auxiliary members Kate Weber and Linda Mette attended The American Legion’s 103rd National Convention Aug. 26 to Sept. 1 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Commission and convention committees met Saturday and Sunday to take action on resolutions. Weber and Burford reported on their respective meetings at the Illinois caucus held Monday morning. National Commander Paul Dillard of Texas called the convention to order on Aug. 30. Guests addressing the membership included U.S. Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Denis McDonough, Secretary of the Department of Veteran Affairs. Commission and convention committee reports such as Americanism, Children and Youth, and National Security, were presented and approved.
Many donations from posts and departments were received and recognized on stage for the Legacy Scholarship Fund, Veterans and Children Foundation, the National Emergency Fund, and Legion Charities.
The Legion has unveiled a new campaign called “Be The One”, dedicated to reducing the rate of veteran suicides, through education and having post members take an active role in the campaign.
The convention concluded Thursday at noon with the election of five National Vice Commanders and the election of Navy veteran Vincent J. “Jim” Troiola of New City, New York, as the 2022-23 National Commander. The American Legion Auxiliary elected Vickie Koutz of Booneville, Indiana as their 2023 National President. The Sons of The American Legion elected Chris Carlton of Indianapolis, Indiana, as their 2023 National SAL Commander.
The 2023 National Convention will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina.
