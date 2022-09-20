Philip and Linda Mette attended the 103rd Nationale Promenade and 59th Nationale Rendezvous Sept. 13-17 at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
La Societe des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux, better known as the 40 and 8, was founded in 1920 as the honor society of The American Legion. It is now an independent organization of male and female U.S. military veterans, committed to charitable and patriotic aims. The name originated from World War 1 when American troops were transported to the battlefront in French boxcars. Each boxcar was stenciled with “40/8,” meaning it could hold 40 men or eight horses.
Philip is a life member of Effingham County Voiture 1439, and Linda is a La Femmes (auxiliary) member of Cabane 344 in Springfield. Both organizations have similar programs such as Americanism, Child Welfare, Nurses Training and POW/MIA. All titles and functions are in French.
The 40/8 held 20 committee meetings on Thursday to review and discuss their activities. A memorial service was conducted Thursday evening listing the names of 971 members who transferred to Voiture Everlasting in the 2021-22 office year. This included Effingham 1439 members Edward Vasquez-Perez and Fred Schaefer. Chef de Chemin de Fer (National Commander) Bill Simpson of South Carolina called the promenade to order on Friday morning. Committee reports were presented and approved. The total 2022 Nationale membership is 17,109 while Illinois has 993 members. Membership retention and recruitment remain a challenge.
The Flags for First Graders program was started in 1992, and remains the most active Americanism program. About 300 students received scholarships for nurses training from local Voitures. The Blue Chevaliers project was launched in January in response to the defund the police movement. The purpose is to support law enforcement and acknowledge the contributions of law enforcement officers. Membership is open to the public and information is available at fortyandeight.org.
Effingham County Voiture 1439 was recognized with a certificate for excellence in promoting 40/8 programs and fostering effective communication with the community.
The promenade concluded Saturday with the nominations and elections of the 2022-23 Nationale officers, including Frank Kronen of Ohio as Chef de Chemin de Fer.
La Presidente Nationale Janet Walsh of Georgia conducted the business sessions of the Rendezvous to receive and approve committee reports and resolutions. Total national membership is 1,709 dames while Illinois has 80 members. A memorial service was held remembering the 66 members who died in 2021-22. Roberta Garland of Florida was elected as La Presidente National for 2022-23.
The 2023 Nationale Promenade and Rendezvous will be held on Sept. 12-16 in Sandusky, Ohio.
