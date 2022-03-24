Local pantry serves rural veterans

University of Illinois Extension partnered with the Military Family Research Institute at Purdue University to provide the Reaching Rural Veterans project at Enduring Freedom Ministries Food Pantry in Shumway.
In 2018, roughly one-third of all veterans lived in rural areas and were often less likely than those in urban areas to have access to needed services. Reaching Rural Veterans is a collaboration with faith-based food pantries in rural areas, bringing communities together to provide resources and services that address the needs of military and veteran families. Reaching Rural Veterans launched in March 2021 in five counties in Illinois. The primary objective of this project is to provide food, services and resources to low-income, homeless and at-risk veterans located in rural areas.
Enduring Freedom Ministries has hosted a Reaching Rural Veterans event each month since March 2021. They provide a hot meal, food pantry distribution, resource fair, and drawings toward prizes.
“Enduring Freedom Ministries has been a wonderful host for this project. They continue to find new ways to reach and serve veterans, including local radio spots and podcast interviews,” said SNAP-Ed Extension Educator Michelle Fombelle.
“During 2021, Enduring Freedom Ministries was able to engage 54 veterans in their Reaching Rural Veterans program. Because of their sustained efforts with the program, they continue to help meet the needs of rural veterans in Effingham County. Field staff at the Military Family Research Institute were very happy to work with Enduring Freedom Ministries and Illinois Extension educators to make this program a success. We are pleased to see the program continue,” said Rena Sterrett, Community Outreach Specialist at Military Family Research Institute.
Enduring Freedom Ministries’ next Reaching Rural Veterans event is April 20 from noon to 2 p.m. The pantry is located at 304 South West Street in Shumway. For questions regarding the pantry, contact Vickie Kight at 217-868-5293 or 217-240-0059.
For more information on University of Illinois Extension Nutrition or Reaching Rural Veterans contact Michelle Fombelle at mfombell@illinois.edu. Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in program and employment. If you need reasonable accommodation to participate in programming, contact the program coordinator. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your needs.
