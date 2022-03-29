April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and to raise awareness about this difficult topic the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library and Crisis Nursery of Effingham County will host a panel discussion about the realities of child abuse, Tuesday, April 12, at 6 p.m. in the Workman Room.
Expert panelists will share their insights about child abuse, maltreatment and trauma of children at both the national and local levels. Panelists will also share services and supports that are available for children and their advocates, as well as how our community can be part of preventing and protecting children.
“Child maltreatment has serious physical and psychological implications across the lifespan. In honor of Child Abuse Prevention month this April, we are raising awareness for the magnitude of this ongoing nationwide childhood trauma, abuse and neglect crisis. Additionally, we are shining a light on ways our community can be a part of the solution to keep children safe and better support caregivers raising young children,” said Meghan Rewers, Director of Crisis Nursery of Effingham County.
Register for this free program online at effinghamlibrary.org, call 217-342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org.
