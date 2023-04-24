Effingham County Relay for Life is hosting a Baby Miss/Little Miss/Junior Miss Relay Fundraising Pageant in honor of Elizabeth Weidner. All the funds raised will benefit the Crowns Fight Cancer Gold Together team to help fight childhood cancer.
The entry fee for each participant is $25. the top three girls in each category who fundraise the most will receive prizes. Each girl will receive a gift bag, tiara and sash to keep.
A photo shoot and registration will be May 18. Fundraising can begin as soon as the the participant is registered. The pageant will be Friday, July 7, at the Effingham County Relay for Life. Each girl is asked to wear a unique and creative outfit that will "wow" the crowd the night of Relay for Life.
Baby Miss is ages 1 to 2 years old. Little Miss is ages 3 to 6 years old and Junior Miss is ages 7 to 10 years old.
For more information contact Nicole Kinman at 217-663-8724 or nicole_kinman@yahoo.com
