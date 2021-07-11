Local organization presents donation to veterans home

Three members of the Effingham County Voiture 1439 40 et 8 traveled to the Anna Veterans' Home on June 22 and presented a $1,000 check to Adjutant/Public Service Administrator Anthony Barnett Jr.
The donation came from the 40 et 8 state organization for the benefit of the veterans, such as providing bingo, dining trips, equipment and other entertainment. The Effingham members were not allowed to tour the facility due to COVID restrictions.
The 40 et 8 is a separate veterans organization. Its two major programs are nurses' training scholarships and Flags for First Graders.
The Anna Veterans' Home currently has 38 residents and is located in far southern Illinois. Other homes are located in LaSalle, Quincy, Manteno and Chicago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.