Local Mediacom employees earn awards

Two local Mediacom employees earned top customer service awards and recognition by the company’s senior managers during an awards ceremony at Mediacom’s Regional Operations Center in Moline.
Benjamin Rhodabarger, an Effingham resident, earned the National Silver-Level Tech Ops Scorecard for Excellence award for his work as a broadband specialist. Rhodabarger has been employed with Mediacom for 12 years.
Mitchel Rothrock, an Effingham resident, earned the National Gold-Level Installer Technician of the Year award for his exceptional customer service work as a broadband specialist in the tech ops field. Rothrock has been an employee with Mediacom for nine years.
Mediacom employs 4,600 people companywide. The senior management team personally present annual awards to employees who earn the highest performance rankings and demonstrate outstanding service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.