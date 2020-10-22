Local Mediacom employee recognized for outstanding customer service

Local Mediacom employee Michael Sarver was recognized as one of the company’s top-performing employees who demonstrated outstanding efforts to serve customers during the past year.
Sarver, an Effingham resident, earned the “Scorecard for Excellence” award for his extraordinary service to customers. Sarver is a broadband specialist who was nominated based on high-performance customer satisfaction scores. He has been a long-time employee of Mediacom and its predecessor company for 25 years.
Companywide, Mediacom employs 4,500 people, and Sarver was one of 183 employees recognized for achieving high-performance marks in 2020. Awards are presented each October as employees mark Customer Service Week.
