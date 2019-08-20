Roy F. Weber of rural Effingham was elected as the American Legion Illinois State Commander at the annual department convention in Springfield July 10-13.
Weber is a native of Jasper county and both an US Air Force and Naval Reserve veteran. He is a life member of the American Legion with 30 years of continuous membership. He has served as Teutopolis Post 924 Commander, 23rd District Commander, and 5th Division Commander.
This past year he served as Department Senior Vice Commander and was charged with membership. On the National level, he serves on the National Security Commission and attends the Washington spring conference.
Weber and his wife, Kathy, have four grown children and eight grandchildren. His family and many Teutopolis Legionnaires and friends attended the nomination, election and installation. His responsibility is to lead the American Legion Department of Illinois in the coming year to increase membership and promote the many programs that serve veterans, youth, communities and the country.
