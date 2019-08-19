Illinois Judges Association President Margaret J. Mullen has announced that 71 judges have been appointed to committees of the Illinois State Bar Association by its new President David Sosin.
Mullen, a retired Circuit Judge from Lake County, pointed to Illinois judges’ continuing commitment to the legal community: “Bar associations do so much good for the legal profession and for the entire community. It is so important that Illinois judges are part of that work. Judges and lawyers have demanding jobs. But even though it can be hard to find the time, we both embrace our responsibility to be active with our profession. I am very proud of the commitment of Illinois’ judges and lawyers to our state bar association.”
Numerous judges serve on the ISBA Assembly, which is the supreme policy making body of the Association, with 203 lawyer or judge members elected on a pro rata basis from the judicial circuits. Judges elected to the Assembly include Judge Dennis L. Berkbigler (Ret.) of Effingham, who was also elected to the Tort Law Section Council.
Judge Martin W. Siemer of Effingham was elected to the Standing Committee on Continuing Legal Education.
Sosin said: “I value the involvement of judges in Illinois State Bar Association leadership, committees and activities. Judges work side by side with our other members on so many important projects. They bring a valuable perspective to lawyers. I also think that participation within the ISBA gives judges insight into larger issues facing the people in Illinois. So it’s a win/win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.