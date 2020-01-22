The University of Illinois Extension in Effingham is seeking local input in a meeting about the Salt Creek Watershed on Friday, Feb. 7, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Extension office, 1209 Wenthe Dr., Effingham.
Lunch will be provided. The Salt Creek Watershed is primarily located in Effingham County with a small portion falling in Cumberland County. Extension is collaborating with University of Illinois’ Department of Urban and Regional Planning to develop a watershed-based management plan for the Salt Creek. A watershed-based plan summarizes the overall condition of the watershed and provides an integrated, holistic framework to effectively and efficiently restore water quality in impaired waters and to protect water quality in other waters adversely affected or threatened by point source and nonpoint source pollution.
The Salt Creek is a subwatershed of the Little Wabash River Watershed, which has been designated as a phosphorus priority in the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss resource and water quality concerns and potential solutions that could be addressed in the watershed-based plan development.
Anyone interested in improving local water quality is encouraged to attend the meeting. Register in advance online at extension.illinois.edu/cefj under the Events tab, or call Jennifer Woodyard at 217-347-7773.
