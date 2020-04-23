Holiday Inn and Hampton Inn & Suites in Effingham were awarded grant funds from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity.
The funds were granted to aide with working capital, such as payroll and rent, job training and technology to support shifts in operations including increased use of carryout and delivery for food businesses.
On March 23, the state launched a $14.45 million Hospitality Emergency Grant Program to support hotels and food and beverage small businesses in response to the pandemic shutdown. The hospitality industry in Illinois has seen significant revenue losses as the pandemic worsened and the stay-at-home order was extended through April.
Over 12,000 hospitality small businesses applied for the funds, and over 700 were awarded grant funding. A lottery system was used to select grantees.
“These funds will help the businesses stay operational in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and help them recover quickly once the order expires and citizens are allowed to frequent area businesses again,” said Jodi Thoele, Director of Effingham Tourism.
