Child Care Grants
Effingham County Childcare Research Committee in collaboration with Project CHILD will offer free Strengthening Business Practices Workshop for in-home and center child care providers on Saturdays during February.
Led by Project CHILD Recruitment and Quality Specialist Courtney Hatcher, attendees will review their current business strategies and develop plans to strengthen their business models.
Training for in-home Child Care providers and Child Care Center owners is set for Saturday, Feb. 11 and 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Space is limited. Contact Recruitment and Quality Specialist Courtney Hatcher at Project CHILD 800-362-7257 or hatcherc@rlc.edu by Friday, Jan. 13, to attend.
With the completion of the course, providers can apply for a reimbursable 50% matching grant of up to $1,500 for in-home providers and $5,000 for centers made possible by Effingham County Board.
Anyone interested in opening a new in-home child care or center facility is also encouraged to attend and would be eligible for the grant.
“To maintain and grow Effingham County’s workforce, we need to invest in the ‘workforce behind the workforce’ and position our current child care providers for success while encouraging those who are interested in providing child care in their homes to learn more. Recent funding from the Effingham County Board creates a matching grant that will strengthen our current providers and help those who are interested in becoming providers make the investments necessary to provide child care,” said Courtney Yockey, Chairman of Effingham County’s Childcare Research Committee.
