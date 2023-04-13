Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois has wrapped up the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program for 2023.
Girl Scouts hosted cookie booths, made door-to-door sales, and even made online sales to friends and family near and far. In total, girls in Southern Illinois sold 777,937 packages of Girl Scout Cookies this year. Rosemary Pruemer from the Effingham County Service Unit is the All-Star Cookie Entrepreneur from her area, selling 546 packages of Girl Scout Cookies.
"To say we're impressed with the tenacity shown by our girls during the Girl Scout Cookie Program this year would be an understatement. I can't thank them, their families, and our amazing volunteers enough for all their hard work," said Katie Grayling, Director of Product Programs. "The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps girls build valuable life skills — goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics — that will benefit them throughout their lives. Not only does the cookie program help build these skills, but it also funds adventures that will provide a lifetime of memories."
All cookie proceeds stay in Southern Illinois. Donated cookies stay local, too. Through the Hometown Heroes program, local Girl Scouts select organizations in their area to gift with Girl Scout Cookies. Customers who purchased cookies to support Hometown Heroes were supporting the local heroes, such as first responders and veteran organizations, in that area.
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,150 girls and engages nearly 3,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. To join, call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by the United Way, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.