Local FFA member selected to perform with National FFA Band

Isaac Vahling, a member of the Teutopolis FFA chapter, will be on stage and in the spotlight Oct. 26-29 during the 2022 National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.
Vahling, a senior and the son of Tom and Cindy Vahling, has been selected to play first chair tuba in the National FFA Band.
Vahling submitted an audition tape and was selected to help bring full instrumental balance to the band from a pool of applicants nationwide.
The National FFA Band will perform several times during the national convention and expo.
The National FFA is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
