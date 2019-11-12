Local FedEx Freight technician runner-up in competition

Cory Westfall, a native of Watson, and a fleet maintenance technician based in Effingham, represented FedEx Freight, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp., at the 2019 TMCSuperTech competition in Raleigh, N.C.
TMCSuperTech is the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) premier skills competition for professional commercial vehicle technicians and is organized by the ATA Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Professional Technician Development Committee.
As a first-time TMCSuperTech competitor, Westfall finished as the runner-up in the Trailer Track Competition. FedEx Freight technician Joseph Paul (Des Moines, Iowa) captured the Trailer Champion title.
“I’m very proud of the entire team and proud to have placed as the runner-up in my first year of competing at SuperTech,” Westfall said. “The best technicians in the nation compete in this competition so it is a tremendous honor.”
Led by Kelby Bentley (Greensboro, N.C.), who captured the Grand Champion title, fleet maintenance technicians from FedEx Freight captured five of the top 10 finishes at SuperTech.
This is the seventh straight year FedEx Freight had a technician win the Grand Champion title.
“I enjoyed putting my skills to the test and challenging myself in different areas. The team is truly dedicated, and I appreciate all of the support I have received throughout this journey,” said Westfall.
More than 120 technicians from across the industry faced off in the competition. They were challenged with a written exam and hands-on skills tasks, which tested each technician’s knowledge of shop safety, precision measuring, safety and environment, brakes, trailer lighting systems, torque, electrical, preventative maintenance and more.
“I’m incredibly proud of our FedEx Freight competitors, who delivered another outstanding performance at this year’s TMCSuperTech,” said John Smith, President & CEO of FedEx Freight. “These technicians keep our fleet running on a daily basis; allowing FedEx Freight to deliver the Purple Promise to our customers. Their impressive skills are critical to our commitment to Safety Above All.”
FedEx Freight fleet maintenance technicians earned the opportunity to represent the company at SuperTech through their performance during the company’s internal skills competition, Top Wrench. More than 660 technicians competed in Top Wrench competitions this year.
