Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest are honored this December on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year, the ceremony, held simultaneously across the country at more than 2,100 participating locations, will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
The goal: to place a live, balsam fir veteran’s wreath at the headstone of every veteran buried in participating locations, spread patriotism and ensure no one is forgotten.
Ann Crooker St. Clair DAR members are currently selling sponsorships for these wreaths. Each wreath sponsorship costs $15, with $5 going to the local DAR chapter. These funds will be used to fund the chapter’s projects with veterans, active military, and promoting patriotism. Selling sponsorships is one way we can honor the veteran’s who have sacrificed their lives for our way of life. The chapter will be selling sponsorships until November 18th. The wreaths we sponsor will be placed at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
“Every donation and wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift from a grateful American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are grateful to the DAR for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach.”
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission- Remember, Honor, Teach-is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 1,400 veteran’s cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.
To purchase a sponsorship, please contact Susan Oliver @ 217-259-9511, Brenda Wagy @ 618-554-2462 or any Ann Crooker St. Clair DAR member. Your support is appreciated!!
