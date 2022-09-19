Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is working to ensure all veterans laid to rest are honored this December on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year, the ceremony, held simultaneously across the country at more than 2,100 participating locations, will be Saturday, Dec. 17.
The goal is to place a live balsam fir veteran’s wreath at the headstone of every veteran buried in participating locations, spread patriotism, and ensure no one is forgotten.
Ann Crooker St. Clair DAR members are currently selling sponsorships for these wreaths. Each wreath sponsorship costs $15, with $5 going to the local DAR chapter. These funds will be used to fund the chapter’s projects with veterans, active military, and promoting patriotism. The chapter will be selling sponsorships until Nov. 17. The sponsorships sold will be placed at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
“Every donation and wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift from a grateful American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are grateful to the DAR for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission — Remember, Honor, Teach — is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 1,400 veterans cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.
To purchase a sponsorship, contact Susan Oliver at 217-259-9511, Brenda Wagy at 618-554-2462 or any Ann Crooker St. Clair DAR member.
