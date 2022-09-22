On Sept. 19, the Effingham County Board approved the Effingham County Childcare Research Committee’s request to allocate $35,535 of the $400,000 Childcare earmark to initiate the Childcare Research Committee’s Increase Capacity Program for licensed child care providers.
The purpose of the Increase Capacity Program is to rebuild and increase child care capacity through strategic business planning.
Interested existing and prospective child care providers will attend a 12-hour business planning and continuous improvement workshop hosted by Project CHILD.
Six licensed child care centers (five existing and one in the planning stages) and three in-home providers (one existing and two in the planning stage) have registered for the program.
Upon completion of the workshop, providers are eligible for a reimbursable 50% matching grant to assist in initiating the business plan. Licensed child care centers are eligible for up to $5,000 while licensed in-home providers are eligible for up to $1,500.
“We’re excited to see that this program is encouraging entrepreneurship and small business growth in Effingham County. By supporting our existing and new child care providers, the Effingham County Board is laying the foundation for a stronger ‘workforce behind the workforce.’” Effingham County Regional Growth Alliance President & CEO Courtney Yockey said. “The estimated addition of new licensed child care spots made available by the prospecting providers enrolled in this course could increase the number of licensed child care slots by as much as 31.5% in Effingham County.”
Registration for the October workshop is currently closed. However, you may contact Johnna Schultz at info@ilbusinessnavigators.com if you are interested in participating in a child care business planning and continuous improvement workshop in January of 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.