EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) local chapter 16 of Effingham recently awarded Nicholas Baker of Olney-Noble an aviation scholarship.
Nick graduated from Richland County High School and is currently attending the University of Illinois majoring in aerospace engineering. Nick is a private pilot with commercial and instructor ratings for gliders and sport aircraft. He is currently finishing his instrument rating and will seek commercial and certified flight instructor ratings for single engine land aircraft.
Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is an international organization of aviation enthusiasts based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Since its inception, it has grown internationally with over 200,000 members and nearly 1,000 chapters worldwide. It hosts the largest annual aviation gathering of its kind in the world, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.
