The Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter, NSDAR held its annual Memorial Day Service at Ewington Cemetery in rural Effingham.
The chapter started holding the service in May 2019. The memorial meets the mission of the NSDAR to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism as they honor 29 veterans from six wars laid to rest at the oldest cemetery in Effingham County.
Chapter members Brenda Wagy, Regent; Susan Oliver, 1st Vice Regent; Bobbie Reck, Chaplain; LoElla Baker, Librarian; Beth Wattelet, Parliamentarian; and Shirley Beckmeir, Flag of the United States of America committee chair, participated in the service along with volunteers Amanda Maloney, who played "Reveille" and taps, and Boy Scout Troop 335, who presented colors.
A wreath was placed at the cemetery by chapter members prior to a roll call of the veterans' names. Scout Troop 335 placed flags at veterans stones the evening prior to the service.
The chapter placed flowers at the graves of founding Regent Mary Crooker Lloyd and chapter namesake Ann Crooker St. Clair to honor those who made this chapter possible.
