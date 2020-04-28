Local DAR chapter awards scholarship

Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution has announced the winner of the Dorothy Coslet History Scholarship for 2020.
Nathan Shackelford, son of Michael and Cori Shackelford of Effingham and a student at Effingham High School, is the recipient of the scholarship. He will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he will study history, as well as extend his athletic career. At Effingham High School, he has been a member of the football team for four years, participated in track and field and is a member the History Club, for which he has been an officer his senior year.
Outside of school activities, he participates in his local church and volunteers with the Effingham JFL program. He also has a part-time job.
The scholarship was set up after Mrs. Coslet, a deceased member of the local DAR chapter, left the chapter money to be awarded to a graduate of an Effingham County high school who shows an interest in history and is pursuing a degree toward those goals.
