Local dairy farmers fill community need

The Effingham Catholic Charities Food Pantry was a recipient of a new refrigerator thanks to local dairy farmers Bernie and Debbie Niemerg.
The industrial-grade refrigeration unit was provided through a Community Relief Grant offered by Midwest Dairy, an organization representing 6,500 dairy farm families throughout the Midwest.
The Niemergs applied for the community relief grant in hopes Effingham Catholic Charities would benefit. This unit will help keep the families served by the organization's food pantry nourished with dairy and other perishable items.
