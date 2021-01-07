On Jan. 5. Effingham Sunrise Rotary members met via Zoom with one of the owners of Fox Holler Coffee out of Teutopolis.
Daniel Borries is the co-owner, with best friend Seth Wilson. Both of them like the "good stuff," and decided to create some local coffee. They both enjoy going to coffee shops and tasting local blends of coffee.
Fox Holler was created with a 2K Roaster in September 2019 and named after a landmark about 150 miles south of Effingham. They began by taking their coffee to Gabby Goat, where many customers enjoyed the coffee with breakfast. Next, they took it to Open Door Diner in Altamont, of course with a custom blend. From there, they grew their coffee business to S&W Supermarket in Altamont, where you can buy the coffee packaged. They then sold their blends at Old Mac's in Dieterich. Currently, they are located at 101 W. Main Street in Teutopolis.
Their goal with the coffee business is to expand a platform to get their coffee out and let it speak for itself. They make a donation from each bag of coffee to local schools, hunting conservation, sports, etc. They also enjoy working with other local businesses, including incorporating breakfast pizza from Joe's and other baked goods from around the local area. Check their website foxhollercoffee.com for times and menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.