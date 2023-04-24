Rotary Week will be observed April 24-29 by the Effingham Sunrise and Noon Rotary clubs. Following is a schedule of events.
April 24: Vocational Service — Celebrate Rotary Week with the City of Effingham and County's proclamations
April 25: Club Service — 7 a.m. Sunrise Rotary Regular Meeting at Enduring Freedom Ministries; Meals on Wheels deliveries at 10:30 a.m. at Ron Diehl Recreation Center and 11 a.m. at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital; Sip for a Cause at Tuscan Hills Winery, 5-7 p.m., with proceeds to benefit the Rotary Scholarship Fund
April 26: Youth and Maternal and Child Health — Noon Rotary Regular Meeting at 12 p.m. featuring the Scholar/Athlete Luncheon; Adopt-a-room El Shaddai Homes Contribution at 10:30 a.m.
April 27: Youth Service — SAA Banquet at Effingham High School Heart's Rock Café at 6:30 p.m. ($10 a ticket, tickets available at Rotary meetings or at the door); Children's Books Donation Drop-Off at Effingham County Chamber, 903 N. Keller Dr.
April 28: Community Service/Literacy — Children's Books Donation Distribution to Local Nonprofits
April 29: International Service — Northern Ghana Community Garden Water Project Contribution
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.