Local CD of A awards scholarship

Catholic Daughters of Americas Court Columbus 720, Effingham, recently awarded its annual family member $500 Scholarship.
This year's winner was Mason Robinson, a 2023 graduate of Altamont Community High School. He is the grandson of Catholic Daughters of Americas member Marilyn and Gene Sudkamp and son of Ann and Matt Robinson.
Catholic Daughters of Americas also supports Catholic education by sponsoring an annual writing and art contest for grade and high school students, as well supporting area seminarians in their studies to become priests. For more information about Catholic Daughters of Americas contact Regent Marilyn Wirth at 217-343-4134 or Linda Will at 217-342-6651.
