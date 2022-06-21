Local Effingham businesses collaborated to provide lifesaving medical kits to local law enforcement. The kits provided will allow officers to treat themselves, other officers and/or victims who have any bleeding injuries, gunshot wounds, stab wounds, etc.
“In today’s world, at some point, these kits will absolutely save a life,” said Jerrod Estes, Chief Executive Officer at Lakeside EMS.
Four local businesses worked together over several weeks to provide the funding and teamed with Red Warrior Tactical out of Marshall to create these lifesaving kits. Local businesses contributed nearly $10,000 to issue every road officer in the city, county, surrounding law enforcement agencies and corrections one of these kits to place in their patrol vehicles/location.
The kits are Individual First Aid Kit (IFAK) and are for the most dire and life-threatening injuries. They are specifically made for bleeding injuries and penetrating injuries like gunshot wounds and stab wounds.
The kits include the following:
- Personalized bag with name and blood type. By knowing the officer’s blood type, emergency service personnel can notify hospitals and flight crews so they can obtain the blood needed. Not all blood types are available and/or compatible.
- Emergency contact and medical history information
- Hypothermia wrap. Anytime there is blood loss, or a person is in shock, it is important to keep the body and organs warm.
- QuikClot Combat gauze. The bandages create clots at the site of the bleed to stop additional bleeding on most minor to significant bleeding injuries.
- CAT tourniquet. These are used to apply pressure above an arterial bleed, which stops the bleed immediately to allow time to get to a trauma surgeon.
- Israeli Trauma Bandage. These are large sterile wraps that apply pressure to a hemorrhaging wound and are used in the military.
- Frog Tape to assist applying occlusive dressings for lung/chest injuries.
- Trauma shears, prep pads, Sharpie and medical gloves
- Hyfin Chest Seal twin pack is used for chest/lung penetrating injuries. It prevents air from entering the space between your lung and the chest wall. When this happens, it won’t allow your lung to expand as the pressure will push against the lung preventing inflation of lung. These seals allow that trapped air to escape but not re-enter.
