Local 40 & 8 presents flags to first graders

Members of the 40 & 8 of Effingham County made their annual visit to first grade classrooms in the county for their “Flags for First Graders” program.
The members presented each student with a 3-by-5-inch U.S. Flag and base. While at the school, the 40 & 8ers also talked to the students about the colors of the flag, flag etiquette, Flag Day and which star belongs to Illinois. Following the presentations, students received their flags and bases.
Members of the 40 & 8 are veterans of all of the Armed Forces and have served in various eras. This year the Voyageurs were able to give nearly 500 flags and bases and each of the schools received a certificate of participation for taking part in the “Flags for First Graders” program.
The organization is called the 40 & 8 because during World War I forces traveled in railroad boxcars in France. The boxcars transported either 40 troops or eight horses.
The 40 & 8 members are called Voyageur (traveler) or Voyageurs Militaire (military travelers), which honors their journeys in the Armed Forces. Their post is called Voiture or Boxcar.
Effingham Co. 40 & 8 was chartered in 1952 and has been participating in the “Flags for First Graders” program since 1992.
